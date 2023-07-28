Data centre security solutions downgraded

Enterprise spend on network security technologies focused on campus, branch, and user edge deployments will offset the increased weakness of data centre security solutions, according to a new report from Dell’Oro.

“During the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic, spending on data centre security solutions such as high-end firewalls and Web application firewalls accelerated as enterprises put their digital transformation initiatives into high gear, but now have been decelerating and are expected to do so for the next couple of years,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior director, enterprise security and networking at Dell’Oro Group. “Instead, we see an increased focus towards the campus and ensuring employees have the best possible online experience, whether in the office or remotely.

“While security service edge (SSE) has been, and is expected to remain, strong for remote work, we raised our forecast for mid- and low-end firewalls that are being deployed on-premises,” adds Sanchez.

Additional highlights from Network Security July 2023 Five-Year Forecast Report encompassing the years from 2023 to 2027:

* In the current forecast, network security sales are projected to be $144-billion versus $142-billion in our previous forecast (January 2023).

* Five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for high-end firewalls downgraded by one percent, representing $3-billion less revenue.

* Web application firewall revenue forecast reduced by $355-million.

* Mid- and low-end firewall revenue forecast increased by $2-billion.

* SSE revenue forecast increased by over $1-billion.

* Network Security market to experience a low double-digit CAGR over the forecast period.