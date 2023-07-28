Data Engineer (Ab Initio development) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Contract role

Role Purpose:

The main focus of this role is to work with the business in order to make data-driven decisions.

Experience and Knowledge:

Data warehousing concepts are advantageous.

Ab Initio development experience is essential.

An agile working approach essential

Adobe Martech technology stack

Experience in banking

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or a related field required

Hands-on experience in database design and implementation is required.

Requirements:

Develops new data warehouse architecture to meet changing business needs and evolve current legacy warehouse architecture.

Designs and develops new data warehouse enhancements and solutions for the team.

Represents the team as a subject matter expert on data warehousing, business intelligence, and other analytical topics.

Provides insights into which data is most useful to a company through extracting, cleansing, and normalizing data.

Interacts with different departments to resolve complicated data governance challenges.

The Data Engineer skill is required to enable the data lifecycle within EDS, namely the ability to integrate data between the source system (golden/trusted) and the target database (LOB), hence providing good quality data by applying the necessary framework/s and governance to whoever may require it (BI and advanced analytics).

Desired Skills:

adobe

martech

Ab Initio

