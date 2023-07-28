Data Engineer (Ab Initio development)

Jul 28, 2023

Contract role
Role Purpose:
The main focus of this role is to work with the business in order to make data-driven decisions.

Experience and Knowledge:

  • Data warehousing concepts are advantageous.
  • Ab Initio development experience is essential.
  • An agile working approach essential
  • Adobe Martech technology stack
  • Experience in banking

Qualifications:

Requirements:

  • Develops new data warehouse architecture to meet changing business needs and evolve current legacy warehouse architecture.
  • Designs and develops new data warehouse enhancements and solutions for the team.
  • Represents the team as a subject matter expert on data warehousing, business intelligence, and other analytical topics.
  • Provides insights into which data is most useful to a company through extracting, cleansing, and normalizing data.
  • Interacts with different departments to resolve complicated data governance challenges.
  • The Data Engineer skill is required to enable the data lifecycle within EDS, namely the ability to integrate data between the source system (golden/trusted) and the target database (LOB), hence providing good quality data by applying the necessary framework/s and governance to whoever may require it (BI and advanced analytics).

Desired Skills:

  • adobe
  • martech
  • Ab Initio

