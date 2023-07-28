Data Engineer (Ab Initio development)

Contract role
Role Purpose:
The main focus of this role is to work with the business in order to make data-driven decisions.
Experience and Knowledge:
- Data warehousing concepts are advantageous.
- Ab Initio development experience is essential.
- An agile working approach essential
- Adobe Martech technology stack
- Experience in banking
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or a related field required
- Hands-on experience in database design and implementation is required.
Requirements:
- Develops new data warehouse architecture to meet changing business needs and evolve current legacy warehouse architecture.
- Designs and develops new data warehouse enhancements and solutions for the team.
- Represents the team as a subject matter expert on data warehousing, business intelligence, and other analytical topics.
- Provides insights into which data is most useful to a company through extracting, cleansing, and normalizing data.
- Interacts with different departments to resolve complicated data governance challenges.
- The Data Engineer skill is required to enable the data lifecycle within EDS, namely the ability to integrate data between the source system (golden/trusted) and the target database (LOB), hence providing good quality data by applying the necessary framework/s and governance to whoever may require it (BI and advanced analytics).
Desired Skills:
- adobe
- martech
- Ab Initio