Database Administrator (Centurion) – Gauteng Centurion

Database Administrator (Centurion) – Gauteng

ENVIRONMENT:

A strong technical & ambitious Database Administrator is sought by a dynamic Financial Security Regulator to conduct day-to-day database operation of the organization, ensuring its compliance with relevant regulations, and optimising it for better performance. You will install database management systems, write T-SQL queries to support business operations, implement defined database security controls while also maintaining existing technical documentation. The ideal candidate must possess a suitable IT related Degree or relevant NQF Level 7 equivalent tertiary qualification with 3 years’ work experience in the following: User Support.; Database Installations, configurations and maintenance; Backup and Recovery; Database programming and performance optimization & Database Security. You must also have T-SQL skills, Project Management and knowledge of applicable standards and data laws and regulations & Data Governance.

DUTIES:

User Support – Provide support to users who may encounter issues emanating from the database.

Provide support to users who may encounter issues emanating from the database. Database installations, configurations and maintenance – Install database management systems and configure databases as per the design.

Install database management systems and configure databases as per the design. Backup and Recovery – Implement defined backup and recovery plans to ensure that the databases and systems can be recovered quickly in the event of disaster or disruptions.

Implement defined backup and recovery plans to ensure that the databases and systems can be recovered quickly in the event of disaster or disruptions. Database Programming – Write T-SQL queries to support business operations.

Write T-SQL queries to support business operations. Database Performance Optimisation – Ensure optimisation of database performance and maintain high level of availability ensuring the systems are accessible to the users when required.

Ensure optimisation of database performance and maintain high level of availability ensuring the systems are accessible to the users when required. Database Security – Implement defined database security controls, security policies and procedures.

Implement defined database security controls, security policies and procedures. Data Migration – Migrate data between different data sources and ensure data quality, integrity and curated data are implemented successfully.

Migrate data between different data sources and ensure data quality, integrity and curated data are implemented successfully. Capacity Planning – Provide input into planning for future growth to meet increasing demands.

Provide input into planning for future growth to meet increasing demands. Technical Writing – Maintain existing technical documentation and related technical specifications. Provide input into the policies, procedures, etc.

Maintain existing technical documentation and related technical specifications. Provide input into the policies, procedures, etc. Compliance and Regulations – Ensure compliance with the policies, processes, procedures and applicable standards and data laws and regulations (e.g., POPIA).

Ensure compliance with the policies, processes, procedures and applicable standards and data laws and regulations (e.g., POPIA). Data Governance – Understand data governance principles and concepts.

Understand data governance principles and concepts. Project Management – Adherence to Project Management standards and techniques.

Adherence to Project Management standards and techniques. Data Lake Administration – Administer the Data Lake platform.

Administer the Data Lake platform. Cloud Database Administration – Administer cloud-based database management system.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A relevant Degree in Information Technology or a relevant NQF Level 7 equivalent qualification.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 3 Years experience:

User Support.

Database Installations, configurations and maintenance.

Backup and recovery.

Database programming and performance optimisation.

Database Security.

Minimum of 1 Year experience:

Data Migration.

Capacity Planning.

Technical Writing.

Other –

Proficient in writing T-SQL queries.

Compliance and Regulations – Knowledge of applicable standards and data laws and regulations (e.g., POPIA).

Data Governance – Knowledge of data governance principles and concepts.

Project Management – Knowledge of Project Management concepts, techniques and principles.

Advantageous –

Data Lake Administration – Knowledge of administering the Data Lake platform.

Cloud Database Administration – Experience in administering cloud-based database management system.

ATTRIBUTES:

Customer Service: Takes personal responsibility for correcting customer service problems.

Flexibility: Changes perception, ideas or alters normal procedures to fit a specific situation to get a job done and/or meet company goals.

Impact and Influence: Takes two or more steps to persuade without trying to adapt specifically to level or interest of audience.

Organisational Commitment: Respects and accepts what authorities see as important.

Commitment to professional learning: Seeks out new approaches, tools, methods and/or technologies in own field of expertise by reading, talking to others inside and outside organisation, attending industry seminars/conferences.

Teamwork: Genuinely values others input and expertise.

Conceptual Thinking: Uses knowledge of theory or of different past situations to look at current stations.

Achievement Orientation: Keeps track of and measures outcome against standard of excellence not imposed by others.

Initiative: Demonstrates the ability to anticipate and proactively manage all the variables involved, to ensure that critical opportunities for the Centre are not missed.

