Front End Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

- Daily activities.
- Agile working experience advantageous.
- Provide quality and clean code/solutions for features and user / business requirements.
- Provide Unit and integration tests.
- Alignment with Business Analyst and System Architect.
- Co-ordinate with Peers on code reviews.
- Attend and contribute to all Agile meetings.
- Problem solving capabilities.
- Ability to work as part of a team.
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.
Minimum Requirements:
- IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / years of experience.
- IT Diploma / BCom / BSc degree advantageous.
- 8+ years IT relevant experience.
- Docker.
- Git.
- Cloud Architecture Azure.
- Kubernetes.
- Postgres.
Desired Skills:
