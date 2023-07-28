Front End Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Jul 28, 2023

  • Daily activities.

  • Agile working experience advantageous.

  • Provide quality and clean code/solutions for features and user / business requirements.

  • Provide Unit and integration tests.

  • Alignment with Business Analyst and System Architect.

  • Co-ordinate with Peers on code reviews.

  • Attend and contribute to all Agile meetings.

  • Problem solving capabilities.

  • Ability to work as part of a team.

  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.

  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.

Minimum Requirements:

  • IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / years of experience.

  • IT Diploma / BCom / BSc degree advantageous.

  • 8+ years IT relevant experience.

  • Docker.

  • Git.

  • Cloud Architecture Azure.

  • Kubernetes.

  • Postgres.

Desired Skills:

