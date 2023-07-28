Functional Test Analyst at Tipp Focus Resourcing – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

The main purpose of this position is to plan and execute the end-to-functional testing of the end LGS and LXP projects. The testing will cover both the backend, front-end, Integration and automation. In addition, the key performance areas will be BI/ETL, cloud solutions testing, co-ordinating and reporting on the User Acceptance Testing.

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

3 years IT Diploma/ Degree (Software Development)

5 to 8 years’ experience in Software Testing.

3 to 5 years experienced in conducting ETL/BI and Database testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on SIT and User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.

3 years’ experience in cloud solutions testing

Experience in testing Tool (MF ALM/Octane).

Knowledge of analysing large data sets.

Experience in Data Migration Testing.

Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.

a Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification.

ISTQB foundation OR Test Analyst.

Functional testing experience

Agile Testing

The following will be an added advantage

Agile Testing Methodology

Knowledge of ETL/BI

Knowledge in cloud testing

Certification of test automation will be an added advantage.

Desired Skills:

Agile Testing Methodology

ETL

BI

cloud testing

test automation

ISTQB

Data Migration

MF ALM

Octane

cloud solutions testing

User Acceptance testing preparation

Software Testing

Software Development

LXP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

