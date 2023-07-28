Functional Test Analyst at Tipp Focus Resourcing – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

The main purpose of this position is to plan and execute the end-to-functional testing of the end LGS and LXP projects. The testing will cover both the backend, front-end, Integration and automation. In addition, the key performance areas will be BI/ETL, cloud solutions testing, co-ordinating and reporting on the User Acceptance Testing.
To be considered for this position, candidates must have:
- 3 years IT Diploma/ Degree (Software Development)
- 5 to 8 years’ experience in Software Testing.
- 3 to 5 years experienced in conducting ETL/BI and Database testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on SIT and User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
- 3 years’ experience in cloud solutions testing
- Experience in testing Tool (MF ALM/Octane).
- Knowledge of analysing large data sets.
- Experience in Data Migration Testing.
- Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.
- a Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification.
- ISTQB foundation OR Test Analyst.
- Functional testing experience
- Agile Testing
The following will be an added advantage
- Agile Testing Methodology
- Knowledge of ETL/BI
- Knowledge in cloud testing
- Certification of test automation will be an added advantage.
Desired Skills:
- Agile Testing Methodology
- ETL
- BI
- cloud testing
- test automation
- ISTQB
- Data Migration
- MF ALM
- Octane
- cloud solutions testing
- User Acceptance testing preparation
- Software Testing
- Software Development
- LXP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma