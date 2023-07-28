Functional Test Analyst at Tipp Focus Resourcing

Jul 28, 2023

The main purpose of this position is to plan and execute the end-to-functional testing of the end LGS and LXP projects. The testing will cover both the backend, front-end, Integration and automation. In addition, the key performance areas will be BI/ETL, cloud solutions testing, co-ordinating and reporting on the User Acceptance Testing.

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

  • 3 years IT Diploma/ Degree (Software Development)
  • 5 to 8 years’ experience in Software Testing.
  • 3 to 5 years experienced in conducting ETL/BI and Database testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on SIT and User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
  • 3 years’ experience in cloud solutions testing
  • Experience in testing Tool (MF ALM/Octane).
  • Knowledge of analysing large data sets.
  • Experience in Data Migration Testing.
  • Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.
  • a Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification.
  • ISTQB foundation OR Test Analyst.
  • Functional testing experience
  • Agile Testing

The following will be an added advantage

  • Agile Testing Methodology
  • Knowledge of ETL/BI
  • Knowledge in cloud testing
  • Certification of test automation will be an added advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile Testing Methodology
  • ETL
  • BI
  • cloud testing
  • test automation
  • ISTQB
  • Data Migration
  • MF ALM
  • Octane
  • cloud solutions testing
  • User Acceptance testing preparation
  • Software Testing
  • Software Development
  • LXP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

