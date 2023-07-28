ICT Senior Support Systems Developer

ICT Senior Support Systems Developer (C#)

A prestigious consumer finance business is looking for an individual To enable and add value to the business by recommending appropriate technical solutions to business problems, through analysis, design development and integration of technical solutions that are efficient, reliable and cost effective application systems that meet the needs of the business

Requirements

A relevant tertiary IT degree/diploma or equivalent

5+ years’ experience with Microsoft Communication Foundation (MCF)

5+ years’ experience with .NET (C#)

5+ years’ experience with TSQL (stored procedures etc.)

Experience with SSIS advantageous.

Experience with K2 Workflow advantageous

Experience in the following languages: ASP.net advantageous

Experience in SSRS advantageous

Experience with MS SharePoint advantageous

Experience in using Agile Methodology will be beneficial

Exposure to System Architecture & Technical Design

Experience in working with complex teams/environment, i.e. Multi-tier solutions (in-house and external partners)

Working knowledge of the financial services industry with experience in a retail sector as an advantage

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Information Technology

C#

