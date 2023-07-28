Intermediate Data Engineer at Tipp Focus Resourcing – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

The successful applicant will join a team of specialists to work together with the current internal capacity on various projects.

Minimum Honours degree in a Data Science related qualification or a relevant/appropriate certification in Data Science.

Advanced knowledge of business information management.

Highly skilled in advanced analytics and big data.

Relevant knowledge of statistical analysis tools; SQL, SAS, STATA.

Relevant knowledge of programming languages like python to wrangle and clean datasets.

At least 5 years advanced working experience in data analytics and business intelligence environment.

Knowledge of the enterprise data warehouse environment and creation of data marts.

Experience in managing and using large data sets.

Desired Skills:

SQL

SAS

STATA

python

data analytics

business intelligence

enterprise data warehouse

Data Science

business information management

data science

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

