Intermediate Data Engineer at Tipp Focus Resourcing

The successful applicant will join a team of specialists to work together with the current internal capacity on various projects.
- Minimum Honours degree in a Data Science related qualification or a relevant/appropriate certification in Data Science.
- Advanced knowledge of business information management.
- Highly skilled in advanced analytics and big data.
- Relevant knowledge of statistical analysis tools; SQL, SAS, STATA.
- Relevant knowledge of programming languages like python to wrangle and clean datasets.
- At least 5 years advanced working experience in data analytics and business intelligence environment.
- Knowledge of the enterprise data warehouse environment and creation of data marts.
- Experience in managing and using large data sets.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SAS
- STATA
- python
- data analytics
- business intelligence
- enterprise data warehouse
- Data Science
- business information management
- data science
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours