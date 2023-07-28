Intermediate Data Engineer at Tipp Focus Resourcing

Jul 28, 2023

The successful applicant will join a team of specialists to work together with the current internal capacity on various projects.

  • Minimum Honours degree in a Data Science related qualification or a relevant/appropriate certification in Data Science.
  • Advanced knowledge of business information management.
  • Highly skilled in advanced analytics and big data.
  • Relevant knowledge of statistical analysis tools; SQL, SAS, STATA.
  • Relevant knowledge of programming languages like python to wrangle and clean datasets.
  • At least 5 years advanced working experience in data analytics and business intelligence environment.
  • Knowledge of the enterprise data warehouse environment and creation of data marts.
  • Experience in managing and using large data sets.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • SAS
  • STATA
  • python
  • data analytics
  • business intelligence
  • enterprise data warehouse
  • Data Science
  • business information management
  • data science

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

