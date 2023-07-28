iOS Developer

Jul 28, 2023

You will be joining the Cape Town Team working to take the current open beta product to its full fruition and push into the market.

The role

  • Contribute to a meaningful product that helps people improve their lives
  • Get involved with a product in the early stages and contribute significantly to the key decisions that will shape its future
  • Work in a truly collaborative team that allows you to get involved in design discussions, user testing, and product strategy development
  • Solid knowledge of version control using Git and GitFlow

Required Skills

  • Strong knowledge of Swift
  • Strong understanding of design patterns and Object Oriented Programming
  • Solid knowledge of iOS UI/UX design principles, patterns and best practices
  • Solid knowledge of Auto Layout, Storyboards, XIBs
  • In-depth experience of working with RESTful APIs
  • Experience working in an Agile Scrum environment and collaborative tools (e.g Jira)
  • Understanding of build processes and CI tooling (e.g. Bitrise, Fastlane)
  • Experience with Instruments and advanced debugging
  • Experience with Appstore Connect, release process
  • Experience with Unit/UI testing (e.g. XCTest, EarlGrey).

Advantage

  • Experience with SwiftUI, StoreKit and CoreAnimation
  • An awareness of the technology of other functions (T-Shaped) – e.g. backend web services

Desired Skills:

  • APIs
  • iOS
  • Object-Oriented Programming
  • REST API
  • RESTful Services
  • Swift

About The Employer:

They are dedicated to helping users improve their financial wellbeing – provide access to your financial data, including credit report and score, as well as Open Banking data.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid Contribution
  • Provident Fund Contribution
  • Flexi Hours
  • Study Allowance

Learn more/Apply for this position