iOS Developer

You will be joining the Cape Town Team working to take the current open beta product to its full fruition and push into the market.
The role
- Contribute to a meaningful product that helps people improve their lives
- Get involved with a product in the early stages and contribute significantly to the key decisions that will shape its future
- Work in a truly collaborative team that allows you to get involved in design discussions, user testing, and product strategy development
- Solid knowledge of version control using Git and GitFlow
Required Skills
- Strong knowledge of Swift
- Strong understanding of design patterns and Object Oriented Programming
- Solid knowledge of iOS UI/UX design principles, patterns and best practices
- Solid knowledge of Auto Layout, Storyboards, XIBs
- In-depth experience of working with RESTful APIs
- Experience working in an Agile Scrum environment and collaborative tools (e.g Jira)
- Understanding of build processes and CI tooling (e.g. Bitrise, Fastlane)
- Experience with Instruments and advanced debugging
- Experience with Appstore Connect, release process
- Experience with Unit/UI testing (e.g. XCTest, EarlGrey).
Advantage
- Experience with SwiftUI, StoreKit and CoreAnimation
- An awareness of the technology of other functions (T-Shaped) – e.g. backend web services
Desired Skills:
- APIs
- iOS
- Object-Oriented Programming
- REST API
- RESTful Services
- Swift
About The Employer:
They are dedicated to helping users improve their financial wellbeing – provide access to your financial data, including credit report and score, as well as Open Banking data.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid Contribution
- Provident Fund Contribution
- Flexi Hours
- Study Allowance