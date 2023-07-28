iOS Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

You will be joining the Cape Town Team working to take the current open beta product to its full fruition and push into the market.

The role

Contribute to a meaningful product that helps people improve their lives

Get involved with a product in the early stages and contribute significantly to the key decisions that will shape its future

Work in a truly collaborative team that allows you to get involved in design discussions, user testing, and product strategy development

Solid knowledge of version control using Git and GitFlow

Required Skills

Strong knowledge of Swift

Strong understanding of design patterns and Object Oriented Programming

Solid knowledge of iOS UI/UX design principles, patterns and best practices

Solid knowledge of Auto Layout, Storyboards, XIBs

In-depth experience of working with RESTful APIs

Experience working in an Agile Scrum environment and collaborative tools (e.g Jira)

Understanding of build processes and CI tooling (e.g. Bitrise, Fastlane)

Experience with Instruments and advanced debugging

Experience with Appstore Connect, release process

Experience with Unit/UI testing (e.g. XCTest, EarlGrey).

Advantage

Experience with SwiftUI, StoreKit and CoreAnimation

An awareness of the technology of other functions (T-Shaped) – e.g. backend web services

Desired Skills:

APIs

iOS

Object-Oriented Programming

REST API

RESTful Services

Swift

About The Employer:

They are dedicated to helping users improve their financial wellbeing – provide access to your financial data, including credit report and score, as well as Open Banking data.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

Flexi Hours

Study Allowance

Learn more/Apply for this position