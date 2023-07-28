IT NETWORK ADMINISTRATOR (12 MONTHS)

Infrastructure and Windows server administration.

Install and support LANs, WANs, VLANs and wireless networks including servers, routers, and switches.

Monitor and Optimise network performance by trouble shooting network performance issues and analysing network traffic.

Administer active directory and MS exchange server environment.

Ensure stability and integrity of voice and data network services.

Install Hardware and software.

Manage the day-to-day operations of network infrastructure, client-server, and virtualised environments.

Document all network administration processes and installation procedures.

Telephony

Administer the VoIP / PABX communication system.

Configure users’ phones to their specifications.

Setup extensions and voice mail

Upgrade equipment and manage repairs.

Train users on how to access and use the telephonic system features.

Network Security

Maintain and monitor network security.

Manage access permissions and privileges for IT infrastructure environment install, configure, administer, and support network equipment, servers, firewalls, Internet and intranet systems.

Required Qualifications and Experience:

Grade 12 matric

A Bachelor’s Degree is preferred but not required.

A minimum 5 years of college training and/or specialized technical training with courses applicable to duties

Any related technology certifications are a plus, such as Microsoft, Cisco Certified Network Administrator (CCNA), Comptia + certifications.

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a technical support role in a networking/security company or equivalent education

Ability to manage multiple projects at the same time ? Ability to operate as a team player and independently

Strong communication, customer service, troubleshooting, and organizational skills.

Strong technical knowledge with demonstrable hands-on knowledge of different types of networks: Local Area Networks (LANs), Wide Area Networks (WANs), Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), and sometimes Storage Area Networks (SANs) are each different types of networks. Though some jobs may call for more experience in one over another, having a foundational knowledge of what various networks are and how to configure them will be central to your work as a network administrator.

Understanding of network security components: These might include firewalls, VPNs, and access control. Knowing what common attacks are and the appropriate response to them will be important as a network administrator.

Familiarity with servers: Upgrading and configuring servers is a common ability sought after in network administrators. Windows and Linux

Strong understanding of TCP/IP, routing protocols, L2/L3 switches ? Experience with security products firewalls, IPSec, IDS/IPS, Anti-Spam, virus scanning

Key Competencies

Self-Management.

Time Management.

Passionate about Technology

Organised.

Analytical.

Attention to detail.

Quality Conscious.

Good communication & interpersonal skills.

Good writing & presentation skills.

Ability to Multi Task.

Key Attributes

Honest

Leadership.

Problem solving

Desired Skills:

