Network Administrator (Centurion)

ENVIRONMENT:

A reputable Financial Security Regulator in Centurion seeks a strong technical & customer-centric Network Administrator to provide technical support to the Centre’s employees on all Network related infrastructure. Your role will entail providing 2nd Line Support utilizing Cisco Call Manager Suite, Switches, Routers and Firewalls, proactive monitoring of all Network infrastructure and conducing research and designing & implementing new Network and Security solutions. You will require a suitable ICT Certification or equivalent Diploma and a valid CCNA Certification with 3 years’ work experience including Cisco Routers & Switches; 2 years’ Firewalls experience and 1 year with Cisco Call Manager Suite.

DUTIES:

Provide 2 nd Line Support (Cisco Call Manager Suite, Switches, Routers and Firewalls).

Line Support (Cisco Call Manager Suite, Switches, Routers and Firewalls). Technical troubleshooting on all Network infrastructure.

Installation, configuration and backups of Network infrastructure hardware and software.

Proactive monitoring of all Network infrastructure.

Research, design and implement new Network and Security solutions.

Network cabling patching.

Login calls with Third Parties and other service providers and following up on a regular basis.

Perform any other duties as required.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant recognised ICT Certification or equivalent Diploma.

A valid CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) Certification.

Experience/Skills –

At least three (3) years’ relevant work experience including Cisco Routers and Switches.

2 Years’ experience with Firewalls.

One year experience with the Cisco Call Manager Suite.

Advantageous –

A valid CCNP Collaboration (Cisco Certified Network Professional Collaboration) Certification.

A valid CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional) Certification.

ATTRIBUTES:

Customer Service – Takes personal responsibility for correcting customer service problems.

Flexibility – Changes his/her perception, ideas or alters normal procedures to fit a specific situation to get a job done and/or meet company goals.

Impact and Influence – Anticipates the effects of an action or other detail in people’s image of the speaker.

Organisational Commitment – Acts to support the organisation’s mission and goals.

Commitment to professional learning – Finds out and permanently scans what the latest trends are in the local market (what other organisations’ practices are, new technologies, etc.).

Teamwork – Encourages and empowers others.

Analytical Thinking – Makes multiple causal links: several potential causes of events, several consequences of actions, or multiple-part chains of events.

Achievement Orientation – Makes specific changes within the work system or in own work methods to improve performance.

Initiative – Demonstrates the ability to anticipate and proactively manage all the variables involved, to ensure that critical opportunities for the Centre are not missed.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Network

Administrator

Centurion

Learn more/Apply for this position