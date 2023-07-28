Project Manager at Financial Intelligence Centre

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES:

• Structure the business case for the project concepts identified and conduct general cost/benefit analysis, if required.

• Develop a project charter and establish a high-level roadmap to deliver on the project vision.

• Develop a detailed project plan using approved FIC project management methodologies and processes.

• Drive the performance of the project, provide active management of project components/work streams and resolve project quality and design issues.

• Manage the project constraints to ensure quality delivery on time and within budget

• Integrate the various design components of the project (process, people, technology dimensions).

• Apply the FIC’s project and business analysis methodologies and practices in an appropriate manner.

• Empower project stakeholders through project information and feedback to make judicious project decisions at Steering Committee level.

• Provide a single point of focus for all project issues, governance, escalation of risks and consideration of alternative project options.

• Monitor, control and communicate project progress using the reporting standards (status reports, etc)

• Establish mechanisms to assess the eventual realisation of benefits committed to in the business case.

• Ensure efficient management of project resources

• Monitor project risks and establish prevention and mitigation procedures, as required.

• Perform project close out activities

• Ensure that all aspects of a project are managed visibly including the following methodologies and deliverables: project management, change management, system development life cycle and business analysis.

• Recommends project/ programme governance structure.

• Recommends the PMO standards/methodology.

• Manages, project teams, reviews and quality assures work of team/ Co-ordinates steering committee activities in consultation with Sponsor.

• Engages with multiple and diverse stakeholders so that expectations are managed and the project is delivered successfully.

• Manages external service providers.

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

• An undergraduate university degree is essential

• Postgraduate qualification in project management

• Minimum six (6) years of broad-based information systems and business experience

• Minimum six (6) years of project management experience

• Minimum six (6) years of demonstrated management/supervisory experience in systems development/integration

• Business analysis experience desirable

• Strong PC skills including Microsoft Project, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word

• Ability to organise, delegate and leverage resources to accomplish objectives

• Excellent time management skills.

• Management skills including financial and accounting operations management and program/project management skills and experience.

• Professional development skills such as oral and written communications, personal credibility, teamwork and collaboration, work planning, and estimating.

• Strategic skills such as business diagnosis and assessment, business case development

• Supervisory skills and the ability to leverage support from other parts of the organisation.

• Manage relationships with suppliers and subcontractors. Monitor their progress and adherence to the contract.

• Ensure that the project team follows all quality assurance processes, including periodic reviews and transitions.

• Accredited certification in project management an added advantage

• PMP preferred certification an added advantage

