Project Manager at Financial Intelligence Centre

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES:
• Structure the business case for the project concepts identified and conduct general cost/benefit analysis, if required.
• Develop a project charter and establish a high-level roadmap to deliver on the project vision.
• Develop a detailed project plan using approved FIC project management methodologies and processes.
• Drive the performance of the project, provide active management of project components/work streams and resolve project quality and design issues.
• Manage the project constraints to ensure quality delivery on time and within budget
• Integrate the various design components of the project (process, people, technology dimensions).
• Apply the FIC’s project and business analysis methodologies and practices in an appropriate manner.
• Empower project stakeholders through project information and feedback to make judicious project decisions at Steering Committee level.
• Provide a single point of focus for all project issues, governance, escalation of risks and consideration of alternative project options.
• Monitor, control and communicate project progress using the reporting standards (status reports, etc)
• Establish mechanisms to assess the eventual realisation of benefits committed to in the business case.
• Ensure efficient management of project resources
• Monitor project risks and establish prevention and mitigation procedures, as required.
• Perform project close out activities
• Ensure that all aspects of a project are managed visibly including the following methodologies and deliverables: project management, change management, system development life cycle and business analysis.
• Recommends project/ programme governance structure.
• Recommends the PMO standards/methodology.
• Manages, project teams, reviews and quality assures work of team/ Co-ordinates steering committee activities in consultation with Sponsor.
• Engages with multiple and diverse stakeholders so that expectations are managed and the project is delivered successfully.
• Manages external service providers.
EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:
• An undergraduate university degree is essential
• Postgraduate qualification in project management
• Minimum six (6) years of broad-based information systems and business experience
• Minimum six (6) years of project management experience
• Minimum six (6) years of demonstrated management/supervisory experience in systems development/integration
• Business analysis experience desirable
• Strong PC skills including Microsoft Project, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word
• Ability to organise, delegate and leverage resources to accomplish objectives
• Excellent time management skills.
• Management skills including financial and accounting operations management and program/project management skills and experience.
• Professional development skills such as oral and written communications, personal credibility, teamwork and collaboration, work planning, and estimating.
• Strategic skills such as business diagnosis and assessment, business case development
• Supervisory skills and the ability to leverage support from other parts of the organisation.
• Manage relationships with suppliers and subcontractors. Monitor their progress and adherence to the contract.
• Ensure that the project team follows all quality assurance processes, including periodic reviews and transitions.
• Accredited certification in project management an added advantage
• PMP preferred certification an added advantage