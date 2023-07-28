Project Manager (Centurion) – Gauteng Centurion

MANAGE the organisational projects of a dynamic Centurion-based Financial Regulator seeking a highly strategic & ambitious Project Manager to ensure the seamless execution of projects. Your role will also entail the structure of business case for the project concepts identified and conducting general cost/benefit analysis; developing a project charter and establishing a high-level roadmap to delivery on the project vision while also performing project close out activities. The successful incumbent must possess a relevant undergrad University Degree with a postgrad Project Management qualification and 6 years’ broad-based information systems and business experience, Project Management and demonstrated management/supervisory experience in systems development/integration with proficiency in MS Project, Word & Excel.

DUTIES:

Structure the business case for the project concepts identified and conduct general cost/benefit analysis, if required.

Develop a project charter and establish a high-level roadmap to deliver on the project vision.

Develop a detailed project plan using approved project management methodologies and processes.

Drive the performance of the project, provide active management of project components/work streams and resolve project quality and design issues.

Manage the project constraints to ensure quality delivery on time and within budget.

Integrate the various design components of the project (process, people, technology dimensions).

Apply project and business analysis methodologies and practices in an appropriate manner.

Empower project stakeholders through project information and feedback to make judicious project decisions at Steering Committee level.

Provide a single point of focus for all project issues, governance, escalation of risks and consideration of alternative project options.

Monitor, control and communicate project progress using the reporting standards (status reports, etc.).

Establish mechanisms to assess the eventual realisation of benefits committed to in the business case.

Ensure efficient management of project resources.

Monitor project risks and establish prevention and mitigation procedures, as required.

Perform project close out activities.

Ensure that all aspects of a project are managed visibly including the following methodologies and deliverables: Project Management, Change Management, System Development Life cycle and Business Analysis.

Recommend project/ programme governance structure.

Recommend the PMO standards/methodology.

Manages, project teams, reviews and quality assure work of team/ Co-ordinates Steering Committee activities in consultation with Sponsor.

Engage with multiple and diverse stakeholders so that expectations are managed, and the project is delivered successfully.

Manage external service providers.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

An undergraduate University Degree is essential.

Postgraduate qualification in Project Management.

Experience/Skills –

6 Years –

Broad-based information systems and business experience.

Project Management.

Demonstrated management/supervisory experience in systems development/integration.

Other –

Strong PC skills including Microsoft Project, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word.

Ability to organise, delegate and leverage resources to accomplish objectives.

Excellent time management skills.

Management skills including Financial and Accounting Operations Management and Program/Project Management skills and experience.

Professional development skills such as oral and written communications, personal credibility, teamwork and collaboration, work planning, and estimating.

Strategic skills such as business diagnosis and assessment, business case development.

Supervisory skills and the ability to leverage support from other parts of the organisation.

Manage relationships with suppliers and subcontractors. Monitor their progress and adherence to the contract.

Ensure that the Project team follows all quality assurance processes, including periodic reviews and transitions.

Advantageous –

Business Analysis experience.

Accredited Certification in Project Management.

PMP preferred Certification.

ATTRIBUTES:

Customer Service: Knows the customer’s business and/or seeks information about the real underlying needs of the customer, beyond those expressed initially.

Flexibility: Decides how to do something based on the situation.

Impact and Influence: Adapts a presentation or discussion to appeal to the interest or level of others.

Organisational Commitment: Acts to support the organisation’s mission and goals.

Commitment to professional learning: Finds out and permanently scans what the latest trends are in the local market (what other organisations’ practices are, new technologies, etc.).

Teamwork: Publicly credits others who have performed well.

Conceptual Thinking: Makes complex ideas or situations clear, simple and/or understandable to others.

Achievement Orientation: Makes specific changes within the work system or in own work methods to improve performance.

Initiative: Demonstrates the ability to anticipate and proactively manage all the variables involved, to ensure that critical opportunities are not missed.

