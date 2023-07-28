Are you wanting to join a company that is a leader in providing world-class technology solutions to the individual and corporate long-term insurance industries.
My client is looking for a Scrum Master with exceptional interpersonal skills including mentoring, coaching, collaborating, and team building
- 4+ years Scrum experience
- Agile
- Scrum Certified
- Comes from a Life/Medical/Pension Insurance background
- DevOps experience
- Assist and mentor other Junior Scrum Masters, and team members
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Certified
- Agile
- Jira
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Unlimited Leave
- pension