Scrum Master

Jul 28, 2023

Are you wanting to join a company that is a leader in providing world-class technology solutions to the individual and corporate long-term insurance industries.

My client is looking for a Scrum Master with exceptional interpersonal skills including mentoring, coaching, collaborating, and team building

  • 4+ years Scrum experience
  • Agile
  • Scrum Certified
  • Comes from a Life/Medical/Pension Insurance background
  • DevOps experience
  • Assist and mentor other Junior Scrum Masters, and team members

Desired Skills:

  • Jira

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Unlimited Leave
  • pension

