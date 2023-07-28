Senior Oracle Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Job Title: Senior Oracle Developer

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Senior Oracle Developer to join our dynamic IT team at Reverside.

The Senior Oracle Developer will be responsible for Mentoring and guiding junior resources , interfacing with the business to understand issues and requirements. The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of Senior level PL/SQL knowledge, Oracle Database security knowledge is helpful, Database object design, excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.

Responsibilities:

Ability to interface with the business to understand issues and requirements.

Find system errors, user caused errors, or find ways to improve such systems by applying your skills to the problem.

Mentoring and guiding junior resources

Skills and Knowledge Required

Must Have Skills:

Senior level PL/SQL knowledge

Oracle Database security knowledge is helpful.

Database object design

Written and oral communication skills.

Experience in the creation of Epics/Stories to match the outcomes of the analysis/specifications.

Knowledge of data modelling and data visualisation tools

Senior problem-solving skills.

Experience in developing process flows.

Knowledge of information system concepts and technologies.

Desired Experience & Qualification:

Matric plus relevant IT degree/diploma from reputable institution.

Minimum of 5 years solid experience required as developer.

Programming Skills: PL/SQL, JavaScript, Java, Oracle Forms

Unix scripting, perl

SDLC process knowledge and work experience a bonus: Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets. Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required

Desired Skills:

PL/SQL knowledge

Oracle Database security

information system

data modelling

data visualisation tools

creation of Epics

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position