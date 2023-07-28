Senior Software Developer at Mogale Solution Providers – Gauteng Centurion

Jul 28, 2023

An exciting opportunity exists for a Full Stack Software Developer to join our existing high-performance team.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Design and develop medium to complex solutions;
  • Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems;
  • Provide guidance in troubleshooting root-cause errors
  • Manage and guide junior team members to achieve their goals.
  • Take part in the design workshops of the database and software.
  • Stay up-to-date with technology trends, investigate solutions and make appropriate recommendations;
  • Write software according to business requirements specifications, processes and standards;
  • Perform unit testing and hand over completed software for further testing, within agreed time frames;
  • Responsible for all aspects of the application development project life cycle;
  • Develop and maintain modern software application architecture roadmap that supports an evolving enterprise innovation platform;
  • Define and Maintain Application / Data / Security Architecture Principles and Policies;
  • Update system documentation;

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Qualification
Minimum Requirements:

  • BTech IT or Informatics OR
  • Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, or related experience.

Preferably however not mandatory, in addition to the above:

  • Additional qualifications in IT-related fields, including programming and database design.
  • MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer);

Work Experience
Minimum Requirements:

  • At least 7 years in-depth programming experience with C# .NET Core and SQL;
  • Good knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server;
  • In-depth knowledge of XML and web services
  • Understanding of Agile principals
  • 3 years’ experience leading a team
  • 2 years’ experience in the financial services industry, specifically short-term insurance;

Preferably however not mandatory, in addition to the above:

  • Experience with building a system from the ground up;
  • Exposure to [URL Removed] or Angular;
  • Good exposure to Cloud;

SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT (C#) – Senior Level
TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES
Minimum Requirements:

  • Strong understanding of the various phases of a software development life cycle;
  • Good appreciation of software design principles, practices and patterns;
  • Structured approach to software development;
  • Experience with in-depth testing;
  • Ability to “see the bigger picture”, i.e., appreciate the business context in which the software will be deployed;
  • Working in an Agile team/environment and related workflows/ toolsets.

Preferably, in addition to the above:

  • To stay abreast of new technologies
  • Innovative and out-the-box thinker

ATTRIBUTES
Attributes required for the position include but are not limited to:

  • Strong programming aptitude;
  • Strong software design skills
  • A keen interest in the latest trends in software development;
  • Committed to delivering high quality work;
  • Taking ownership of work delivered;
  • Ability to understand business issues related to the financial services industry to deliver a solution accordingly;
  • Strong communication skills, both oral and written
  • Good deductive and inductive reasoning
  • Strong analytical and problem solving capabilities
  • Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way
  • Ability to work individually and with teams
  • Ability to adapt to a fast-paced, ever-changing environment.
  • Experience executing within a defined delivery methodology required. Methodology development experience will be an advantage;
  • Positive attitude;
  • Commitment to meeting deadlines.

Desired Skills:

  • programming experience
  • C#
  • NET Core
  • SQL
  • XML
  • Web Services
  • REACT.js
  • Angular
  • Cloud
  • C#.Net Development
  • Web Applications Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position