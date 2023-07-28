Senior Software Developer at Mogale Solution Providers

An exciting opportunity exists for a Full Stack Software Developer to join our existing high-performance team.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Design and develop medium to complex solutions;

Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems;

Provide guidance in troubleshooting root-cause errors

Manage and guide junior team members to achieve their goals.

Take part in the design workshops of the database and software.

Stay up-to-date with technology trends, investigate solutions and make appropriate recommendations;

Write software according to business requirements specifications, processes and standards;

Perform unit testing and hand over completed software for further testing, within agreed time frames;

Responsible for all aspects of the application development project life cycle;

Develop and maintain modern software application architecture roadmap that supports an evolving enterprise innovation platform;

Define and Maintain Application / Data / Security Architecture Principles and Policies;

Update system documentation;

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Qualification

Minimum Requirements:

BTech IT or Informatics OR

Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, or related experience.

Preferably however not mandatory, in addition to the above:

Additional qualifications in IT-related fields, including programming and database design.

MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer);

Work Experience

Minimum Requirements:

At least 7 years in-depth programming experience with C# .NET Core and SQL;

Good knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server;

In-depth knowledge of XML and web services

Understanding of Agile principals

3 years’ experience leading a team

2 years’ experience in the financial services industry, specifically short-term insurance;

Preferably however not mandatory, in addition to the above:

Experience with building a system from the ground up;

Exposure to [URL Removed] or Angular;

Good exposure to Cloud;

SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT (C#) – Senior Level

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

Minimum Requirements:

Strong understanding of the various phases of a software development life cycle;

Good appreciation of software design principles, practices and patterns;

Structured approach to software development;

Experience with in-depth testing;

Ability to “see the bigger picture”, i.e., appreciate the business context in which the software will be deployed;

Working in an Agile team/environment and related workflows/ toolsets.

Preferably, in addition to the above:

To stay abreast of new technologies

Innovative and out-the-box thinker

ATTRIBUTES

Attributes required for the position include but are not limited to:

Strong programming aptitude;

Strong software design skills

A keen interest in the latest trends in software development;

Committed to delivering high quality work;

Taking ownership of work delivered;

Ability to understand business issues related to the financial services industry to deliver a solution accordingly;

Strong communication skills, both oral and written

Good deductive and inductive reasoning

Strong analytical and problem solving capabilities

Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way

Ability to work individually and with teams

Ability to adapt to a fast-paced, ever-changing environment.

Experience executing within a defined delivery methodology required. Methodology development experience will be an advantage;

Positive attitude;

Commitment to meeting deadlines.

Desired Skills:

programming experience

C#

NET Core

SQL

XML

Web Services

REACT.js

Angular

Cloud

C#.Net Development

Web Applications Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

