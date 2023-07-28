Senior Test Analyst

We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Test Analyst to join our team on a permanent basis. As a Senior Test Analyst, you will be responsible for leading and executing testing activities throughout the software development lifecycle. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, business analysts, and project managers, to ensure the delivery of high-quality software solutions.

Essential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

Years experience: 5 +.

End-to-end Functional/ Manual Testing.

Strong Analysis skills.

Good experience with Test cases and Test Scenarios.

Functional Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/Azure DevOps/ XRay tools.

Building and maintain regression test packs.

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Performing risk based testing on complex systems.

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI).

Mobile testing (bonus).

Other Technologies: Jira.

Other information applicable to opportunity:

Project details:

End-to-end Testing of a new Cloud based Wealth Management and Pension System/ Platform.

Currently busy with Manual Testing and need someone who can do end-to-end testing and back-end testing.

Take business requirements and turn it into test cases.

Agile environment.

Jira is being used.

API experience (Postman or SOAP UI).

Work environment:

Permanent position: (Full time – Hybrid)

Location preference (Cape Town)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

