Senior Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 28, 2023

We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Test Analyst to join our team on a permanent basis. As a Senior Test Analyst, you will be responsible for leading and executing testing activities throughout the software development lifecycle. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, business analysts, and project managers, to ensure the delivery of high-quality software solutions.

Essential Qualification:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

  • ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

  • Years experience: 5 +.

  • End-to-end Functional/ Manual Testing.

  • Strong Analysis skills.

  • Good experience with Test cases and Test Scenarios.

  • Functional Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

  • Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/Azure DevOps/ XRay tools.

  • Building and maintain regression test packs.

  • Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

  • Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

  • Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

  • Performing risk based testing on complex systems.

  • API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI).

  • Mobile testing (bonus).

  • Other Technologies: Jira.

Other information applicable to opportunity:

Project details:

  • End-to-end Testing of a new Cloud based Wealth Management and Pension System/ Platform.

  • Currently busy with Manual Testing and need someone who can do end-to-end testing and back-end testing.

  • Take business requirements and turn it into test cases.

  • Agile environment.

  • Jira is being used.

  • API experience (Postman or SOAP UI).

Work environment:

  • Permanent position: (Full time – Hybrid)

  • Location preference (Cape Town)

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position