Senior Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Test Analyst to join our team on a permanent basis. As a Senior Test Analyst, you will be responsible for leading and executing testing activities throughout the software development lifecycle. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, business analysts, and project managers, to ensure the delivery of high-quality software solutions.
Essential Qualification:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification
- ISTQB
Essential Functions/ Job Description:
- Years experience: 5 +.
- End-to-end Functional/ Manual Testing.
- Strong Analysis skills.
- Good experience with Test cases and Test Scenarios.
- Functional Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.
- Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/Azure DevOps/ XRay tools.
- Building and maintain regression test packs.
- Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).
- Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.
- Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.
- Performing risk based testing on complex systems.
- API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI).
- Mobile testing (bonus).
- Other Technologies: Jira.
Other information applicable to opportunity:
Project details:
- End-to-end Testing of a new Cloud based Wealth Management and Pension System/ Platform.
- Currently busy with Manual Testing and need someone who can do end-to-end testing and back-end testing.
- Take business requirements and turn it into test cases.
- Agile environment.
- Jira is being used.
- API experience (Postman or SOAP UI).
Work environment:
- Permanent position: (Full time – Hybrid)
- Location preference (Cape Town)
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML