Software Developer (C#) (CH937) – Western Cape Kuils River

Our client, in the Payments and Lending industry, has an opening for a skilled Software Developer to join their diverse team of C# developers. We are looking for an individual that takes pride in what they do, is customer focused and takes ownership and accountability. This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to be challenged, experience exponential growth and see value in what they deliver to clients
Purpose of The Role:
The purpose of the Software Developer is to form a vital part of the software delivery team who is responsible for critical business processes as well as the development, maintenance, and support of software solutions to enable business strategies and priorities.
Primarily the areas of responsibility may include, but are not limited to:
- Database design and development
- User interface design and development
- Software development and unit testing
- Writing technical documentation and updating the Wiki site
- Collaborate with Business Analysts and Test Analysts
- Research and investigate new technologies
- Log analytics
To excel in our environment, you would require the following:
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a software development role and environment
- Solid experience with databases: MS SQL Server, MySQL
- Solid experience with software:
- C#; .NET 6,
- XML,
- SOAP,
- WCF,
- RESTful API’s,
- HTML5,
- Angular,
- JavaScript,
- JSON,
- Stored Procedures,
- SSIS,
- Message Queues (RabbitMQ),
- Visual Studio,
- TFS,
- Azure DevOps,
- GIT,
- Amazon EC2, Amazon S3, Amazon VPC
- Understanding of Continuous Integration, DevOps & SOA
- Experience in Financial Transactional systems (advantageous)
You will also be required to display the following competencies:
- Technical and problem-solving abilities
- Pro-active and collaborative team player
- High attention to detail
- Passion for continuous learning and self-development
- Exposure to agile development methodologies (advantageous)
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
