Software Developer (C#) (CH937)

Our client, in the Payments and Lending industry, has an opening for a skilled Software Developer to join their diverse team of C# developers. We are looking for an individual that takes pride in what they do, is customer focused and takes ownership and accountability. This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to be challenged, experience exponential growth and see value in what they deliver to clients

Purpose of The Role:

The purpose of the Software Developer is to form a vital part of the software delivery team who is responsible for critical business processes as well as the development, maintenance, and support of software solutions to enable business strategies and priorities.

Primarily the areas of responsibility may include, but are not limited to:

Database design and development

User interface design and development

Software development and unit testing

Writing technical documentation and updating the Wiki site

Collaborate with Business Analysts and Test Analysts

Research and investigate new technologies

Log analytics

To excel in our environment, you would require the following:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a software development role and environment

Solid experience with databases: MS SQL Server, MySQL

Solid experience with software: C#; .NET 6, XML, SOAP, WCF, RESTful API’s, HTML5, Angular, JavaScript, JSON, Stored Procedures, SSIS, Message Queues (RabbitMQ), Visual Studio, TFS, Azure DevOps, GIT, Amazon EC2, Amazon S3, Amazon VPC

Understanding of Continuous Integration, DevOps & SOA

Experience in Financial Transactional systems (advantageous)

You will also be required to display the following competencies:

Technical and problem-solving abilities

Pro-active and collaborative team player

High attention to detail

Passion for continuous learning and self-development

Exposure to agile development methodologies (advantageous)

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

.Net

Angular

C#

Javascript

Microsoft Azure

REST API

SOAP

