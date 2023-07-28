Specialist: MI & Reporting Analyst

Our client is currently recruiting for a Specialist: MI Reporting Analyst. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a fixed term contract (12-month contract)

End to End People Data Analytics and Reporting specialist required to meet ITO HR Tech Wide data reporting requirements. Responsible for identifying and executing on continuous improvement opportunities, reporting and updating the knowledge management system. Prepare support the preparation of confidential reports, responses and presentations including coordinating managing timelines to completion of the broader team providing inputs. Providing support in respect of all levels of Technology People Reporting, query management and in driving key HR deliverables. Consolidate and manage various HR reporting repositories and collateral.

Minimum Requirements:

Demonstrated experience working in an analytics capacity (2-5 Years)

Experience with gathering and documenting data and producing Excel-based reporting

Banking and/or HR industry experience is beneficial

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills

Detail-oriented

Ability to work independently

Ability to collaborate across multiple teams and build sound working relationships

Excellent listening, communication, interpersonal, and presentation skills

Experience analysing data and reporting on HR platforms such as Workday

Human Resource/ People Analytics experience

Project management skills

Data modelling

Responsibilities:

Analyses complex business problems and issues using data from internal and external sources to provide insight to decision-makers

Identifies and interprets trends and patterns in relevant datasets to locate influences

Constructs forecasts, recommendations and strategic/tactical plans based on business data and market knowledge

Creates specifications for reports and analysis based on business needs and required or available data elements

Define, develop, enhance and track metrics and dashboard requirements to deliver results and provide insight and recommendations on trends

Uses advanced data analysis and tools to ensure analytics are valid, meaningful, and provide actionable and comprehensive insights

Support the team to help them answer strategic questions, make insightful data-driven business decisions, and properly design new initiatives

Create relevant timeous reports and present on trends

Report writing skills at various level, experience with Board reporting

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

