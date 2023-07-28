System Engineer: Integration – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, one of South Africa’s Largest Bank’s is looking for a System Engineer who will be responsible for the implementation of individual applications on the Banks Cognitive Platform according to industry standard and architect guidance.

Purpose Statement:

Responsible for the implementation of individual applications on the Banks Cognitive Platform according to industry standard and architect guidance.

Experience (Minimum):

3-5 years’ experience in similar role.

Experience in AWS.

Experience with Integration.

Monitor and maintain Infrastructure.

Understanding of Software Development and Development Languages.

Experience in the following development languages – JavaScript & Node.js.

Experience in with working Databases.

Experience (Ideal):

Experience in Terraform.

Experience in working with GitLab.

Qualification (Minimum):

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology.

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational.

Knowledge (Minimum):

Cloud environment.

IT systems development processes (SDLC).

Application development.

Testing practices.

Knowledge (Ideal):

UML.

System analysis/engineering.

Cloud services and more specifically the AWS environment.

Skills:

Communications Skills.

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills.

Analytical Skills.

