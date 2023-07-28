System Engineer: Integration – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, one of South Africa’s Largest Bank’s is looking for a System Engineer who will be responsible for the implementation of individual applications on the Banks Cognitive Platform according to industry standard and architect guidance.
Purpose Statement:

  • Responsible for the implementation of individual applications on the Banks Cognitive Platform according to industry standard and architect guidance.

Experience (Minimum):

  • 3-5 years’ experience in similar role.
  • Experience in AWS.
  • Experience with Integration.
  • Monitor and maintain Infrastructure.
  • Understanding of Software Development and Development Languages.
  • Experience in the following development languages – JavaScript & Node.js.
  • Experience in with working Databases.

Experience (Ideal):

  • Experience in Terraform.
  • Experience in working with GitLab.

Qualification (Minimum):

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology.
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational.

Knowledge (Minimum):

  • Cloud environment.
  • IT systems development processes (SDLC).
  • Application development.
  • Testing practices.

Knowledge (Ideal):

  • UML.
  • System analysis/engineering.
  • Cloud services and more specifically the AWS environment.

Skills:

  • Communications Skills.
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills.
  • Analytical Skills.

Desired Skills:

  • System Engineer
  • Integration
  • Infrastructure

