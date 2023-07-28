System Engineer: Integration – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, one of South Africa’s Largest Bank’s is looking for a System Engineer who will be responsible for the implementation of individual applications on the Banks Cognitive Platform according to industry standard and architect guidance.
Purpose Statement:
Experience (Minimum):
- 3-5 years’ experience in similar role.
- Experience in AWS.
- Experience with Integration.
- Monitor and maintain Infrastructure.
- Understanding of Software Development and Development Languages.
- Experience in the following development languages – JavaScript & Node.js.
- Experience in with working Databases.
Experience (Ideal):
- Experience in Terraform.
- Experience in working with GitLab.
Qualification (Minimum):
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology.
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational.
Knowledge (Minimum):
- Cloud environment.
- IT systems development processes (SDLC).
- Application development.
- Testing practices.
Knowledge (Ideal):
- UML.
- System analysis/engineering.
- Cloud services and more specifically the AWS environment.
Skills:
- Communications Skills.
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills.
- Analytical Skills.
