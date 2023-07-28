Systems Administrator (Centurion)

ENVIRONMENT:

SUPPORT and maintain new and existing server infrastructure and software services of a dynamic Financial Security Regulator seeking a tenacious & proactive Systems Administrator to join its team. You will be expected to support cloud platforms including Office 365, provide 2nd- and 3rd Line technical support to IT staff and Service Desk, monitor service availability and troubleshoot system issues to support the ICT hosting environment while creating clear and concise documentation to formalise work stream processes. You will need an ICT related qualification with at least 2 suitable Microsoft Certified Associate accreditations related to Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure such as Azure Administrator Associate, Azure Security Engineer Associate, etc. You must also have 3 years’ work experience in System Administration, Windows Server and Active Directory & VMware Administration and at least 1 year Cloud Management experience.

DUTIES:

Support and Maintenance –

Support all server infrastructure and applications for the different server environments.

Support cloud platforms including but not limited to Office 365, Microsoft mobility and security stack, and Microsoft hosted infrastructure and application platforms.

Assist in the design, build and deployment of Microsoft cloud security solutions.

Implement security controls and threat protection, manage identity and access, and protect data, applications, and networks using Microsoft Cloud Security tools.

Provide 2 nd – and 3 rd Line technical support to IT staff and Service Desk.

– and 3 Line technical support to IT staff and Service Desk. Research and recommend, enhancements to the security posture of the operational environment, based on leading industry practices.

Perform application deployment, service upgrades and patch management for all environments.

Contribute and complete IT Operational projects as needed.

Service Availability –

Monitor service availability and troubleshoot system issues to support the ICT hosting environment and general operations.

Support and maintain the Business continuity and recovery environments.

Maintain system performance by performing system monitoring and analysis, and performance tuning.

Daily service availability monitoring for availability and performance monitoring.

ICT Governance –

Create clear and concise documentation to formalise work stream processes.

Comply with all relevant policies, procedures, standards, and guidelines.

Document issues and track progress in ticketing system.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

ICT relevant qualification (NQF Level 5_ or equivalent qualification).

2 Relevant Microsoft Certified Associate accreditations related to Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure such as Azure Administrator Associate, Azure Security Engineer Associate, Windows Server Hybrid Associate, Messaging Administrator Associate, Security Administrator Associate and Teams Administrator Associate.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 3 years’ work experience:

System Administration.

Windows Server and Active Directory.

VMware Administration.

Enterprise Storage experience.

Minimum of 1 years’ work experience:

Cloud Management.

Advantageous –

PowerShell proficiency.

Demonstrable experience of Microsoft 365 Services, Microsoft Exchange.

Demonstrable experience of Veeam Backup and Recovery.

Demonstrable experience of Device Management using Microsoft Endpoint Manager and System Center suite.

Managing IT Disaster Recovery services.

Experience working with proxy servers.

Experience in Cloud migrations.

ATTRIBUTES:

Customer Service – Takes personal responsibility for correcting customer service problems.

Flexibility – Changes perception, ideas or alters normal procedures to fit a specific situation to get a job done and/or meet company goals.

Impact and Influence – Adapts a presentation or discussion to appeal to the interest or level of others.

Organisational Commitment – Acts to support the organisation’s mission and goals.

Commitment to professional learning – Finds out and permanently scans what the latest trends are in the local market (what other organisations’ practices are, new technologies, etc.)

Teamwork – Publicly credits others who have performed well.

Analytical thinking – Makes multiple causal links: several potential causes of events, several consequences of actions, or multiple-part chains of events (A leads to B leads to C leads to D).

Achievement Orientation – Makes specific changes within the work system or in own work methods to improve performance.

Initiative – Demonstrates the ability to anticipate and proactively manage all the variables involved, to ensure that critical opportunities for the Centre are not missed.

Tenacity – Anticipates and takes action to create an opportunity or avoid future crisis, looking ahead within a three-month time frame.

