Technical Assitant: Fibre Optics at NRF National Research Foundation – Northern Cape Carnarvon

Postion Summary:

To assist with the installation and maintenance of Fibre optic subsystem during the construction of Meerkat + and SKA-Mid

Key Responsibilities:

Assist the Optical subsystem during the construction of MeerKat+ and SKA-MID

Assist the Optical subsystem with optical maintenance involving MeerKat; MeerKat+; Install pigtails and mid couplers in patch panelsSet up splice trays and jointsConduct inspections on fibre cables and loomsRepair fibre breaks on the network

Ensure the proper maintenance of tools Maintain all vehicle stock levels

Minimum Qualification:

Grade 12 / Senior Certificate / National Certificate / Vocational 4 /N3 N4 N5/ NQF 4

Minimum Experience:

2-3 years

Grade 12 (Advantageous Mathematics and Science)Fibre optics training certificateValid driver’s license

Experience:

2 years’ experience working in a fibre optic environment

Knowledge:

Splicing procedures

Manholes safety measures

Patch Panel installation

OTDR setups and testing folders

Light sources and power meters

The NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position.

The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

Skilled in applied field of position

Knowledge to be relevant

Responsible in performing duties

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT and KAT-7 telescopes in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.

Learn more/Apply for this position