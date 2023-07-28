Technical Security Specialist – Gauteng Centurion

Jul 28, 2023

  • Prepare security design drawings (system layouts, system riser diagrams, installation details) using AutoCAD to implement innovative security technology as-built plans for installations that affect the organisation
  • Conduct quality assurance on new security installations to maintain a professional and high-level security system and service to ensure the full protection of employees as well as facilities and property.
  • Access Control systems
  • CCTV
  • Alarm systems
  • Turntiles
  • Boomgates

Desired Skills:

  • Electronic security systems
  • CCTV
  • Alarm systems

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

SOE

Learn more/Apply for this position