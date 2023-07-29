Our client is searching for a highly motivated Business Analysis Intern to join the team
This is a unique chance for someone who is passionate about data analysis and eager to learn in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.
You will have the extraordinary opportunity to learn from experienced professionals who will provide mentorship and guidance throughout the internship.
Job Role: Business Analyst – Intern
Requirements:
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Proficient in Microsoft Excel or other data analysis tools
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
- Familiarity with data analysis principles and practices
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Strong organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
- Knowledge of statistical analysis tools and techniques is a plus
- Experience with data visualization tools such as Power BI is a plus.
- Assist in the development of data models and statistical analysis to identify trends and insights
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and analyze data
- Create data visualizations and dashboards using tools such as Power BI
- Present findings and insights to the consulting team and contribute to project reports
- Participate in brainstorming sessions and contribute ideas for data-driven solutions
- Support the team with general administrative tasks as needed
Desired Skills:
- Data Anayst
- Compliance
- Evaluating business processes
- Business Intelligence