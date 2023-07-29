Business Analyst – Intern

Our client is searching for a highly motivated Business Analysis Intern to join the team

This is a unique chance for someone who is passionate about data analysis and eager to learn in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.

You will have the extraordinary opportunity to learn from experienced professionals who will provide mentorship and guidance throughout the internship.

Job Role: Business Analyst – Intern

Requirements:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Proficient in Microsoft Excel or other data analysis tools

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English

Familiarity with data analysis principles and practices

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Strong organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

Knowledge of statistical analysis tools and techniques is a plus

Experience with data visualization tools such as Power BI is a plus.

Assist in the development of data models and statistical analysis to identify trends and insights

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and analyze data

Create data visualizations and dashboards using tools such as Power BI

Present findings and insights to the consulting team and contribute to project reports

Participate in brainstorming sessions and contribute ideas for data-driven solutions

Support the team with general administrative tasks as needed

Desired Skills:

Data Anayst

Compliance

Evaluating business processes

Business Intelligence

Learn more/Apply for this position