Business Analyst – Intern – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Jul 29, 2023

Our client is searching for a highly motivated Business Analysis Intern to join the team
This is a unique chance for someone who is passionate about data analysis and eager to learn in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.
You will have the extraordinary opportunity to learn from experienced professionals who will provide mentorship and guidance throughout the internship.
Job Role: Business Analyst – Intern

Requirements:

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Proficient in Microsoft Excel or other data analysis tools
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
  • Familiarity with data analysis principles and practices
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team
  • Strong organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
  • Knowledge of statistical analysis tools and techniques is a plus
  • Experience with data visualization tools such as Power BI is a plus.
  • Assist in the development of data models and statistical analysis to identify trends and insights
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and analyze data
  • Create data visualizations and dashboards using tools such as Power BI
  • Present findings and insights to the consulting team and contribute to project reports
  • Participate in brainstorming sessions and contribute ideas for data-driven solutions
  • Support the team with general administrative tasks as needed

Desired Skills:

  • Data Anayst
  • Compliance
  • Evaluating business processes
  • Business Intelligence

Learn more/Apply for this position