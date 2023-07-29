Lead Software Engineer – PHP

Our client is a leading Africa-based FinTech company that is dedicated to providing safe, affordable, and reliable financial services. With a strong presence in the remittance industry, they have facilitated over 40 million cross-border transactions, making them one of Africa’s largest remittances-led FinTech companies. In addition to their remittance service, they offer a range of critical customer services and payment solutions for businesses in emerging markets. Joining their team means being part of a dynamic and innovative organization that is revolutionizing the industry.

We are excited to present an exceptional opportunity for a Lead Software Engineer to join our client’s Financial Services engineering team in Pretoria (hybrid). In this role, you will be surrounded by passionate individuals in a collaborative culture that fosters creativity and growth. You will play an integral part in driving impactful projects and shaping the future of our client’s products. With exciting challenges, the latest tools and technologies, and a global impact, this position offers a truly rewarding experience.

Responsibilities:

Write code that serves as an example for other software engineers

Drive the design and implementation of medium to large-sized features

Influence the broader architecture and ship multiple large services, complex libraries, or major pieces of infrastructure

Introduce improvements in stability, performance, and scalability across major business-critical systems

Identify and propose strategies around technical challenges affecting your team, communicate standards, and lead alignment on solutions

Coordinate your team on complex projects, plan execution, and act as a multiplier for their impact and productivity

Build on team processes and continuously look for ways to improve them

Requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

Relevant IT degree or diploma (Desirable)

7+ years of experience working as a Software Engineer with a strong PHP background and working experience in PHP frameworks and related open-source technologies

Ability to build, test, and deploy applications using Docker

Database management experience including data migration, transformation, and scripting

Experience with modern Git workflows, pull requests, code reviews, and CI/CD

Experience in guiding and motivating a team of engineers, setting clear goals and expectations, and providing mentorship and support

Experience with Agile Software Development Methodologies such as Scrum/Kanban

Applied understanding of design patterns and principles (such as the SOLID principles)

Applied understanding of web application architecture and object-oriented programming

Knowledge of microservices architecture and RESTful API services

Knowledge of Cloud Technologies (AWS, etc.)

Desired Skills:

PHP

RESTful API

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

