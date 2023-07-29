Senior Software Engineer – PHP – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Our client is a leading Africa-based FinTech company that is dedicated to providing safe, affordable, and reliable financial services. With a strong focus on remittances and other critical customer services, our client has become one of Africa’s largest remittances-led FinTech companies. They are now seeking a talented Senior Software Engineer to join their Financial Services engineering team in Pretoria (hybrid). This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a dynamic and innovative team that is revolutionizing the industry and making a tangible impact on a global scale.
As a Senior Software Engineer, you will be an integral part of our client’s forward-thinking team, driving impactful projects and shaping the future of their products. You will have the opportunity to work on exciting challenges, leverage the latest tools and technologies, and make a tangible impact on a global scale. Your responsibilities will include:
- Writing code that serves as an example for other software engineers
- Applied and energetic involvement in the design and implementation of medium to large-sized features
- Demonstrating a broad knowledge of industry trends and standards, our infrastructure, and our delivery system
- Providing technical advice and weighing in on technical decisions that impact the team or the company at large
- Improving the overall quality of engineering done in your team and consistently taking steps to support the success of your teammates
- Mentoring others to accelerate their career growth and encouraging them to participate
- Building on the team processes and looking for ways to improve them
Requirements:
- Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)
- Relevant IT degree or diploma (Desirable)
- 7+ years of experience working as a Software Engineer
- Strong PHP background with working experience in PHP frameworks & related open-source technologies
- Ability to build, test, and deploy applications using Docker
- Database management experience (data migration, transformation, and scripting
- Experience with modern Git workflows (pull requests, code reviews, CI/CD)
- Experience with Agile Software Development Methodologies such as Scrum/Kanban
- Applied understanding of design patterns and principles (such as the SOLID principles)
- Applied understanding of web application architecture and object-oriented programming
- Knowledge of microservices architecture and RESTful API services
- Knowledge of Cloud Technologies (AWS, etc.)
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- RESTful API
- AWS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma