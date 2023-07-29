Senior Software Engineer – PHP – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Our client is a leading Africa-based FinTech company that is dedicated to providing safe, affordable, and reliable financial services. With a strong focus on remittances and other critical customer services, our client has become one of Africa’s largest remittances-led FinTech companies. They are now seeking a talented Senior Software Engineer to join their Financial Services engineering team in Pretoria (hybrid). This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a dynamic and innovative team that is revolutionizing the industry and making a tangible impact on a global scale.

As a Senior Software Engineer, you will be an integral part of our client’s forward-thinking team, driving impactful projects and shaping the future of their products. You will have the opportunity to work on exciting challenges, leverage the latest tools and technologies, and make a tangible impact on a global scale. Your responsibilities will include:

Writing code that serves as an example for other software engineers

Applied and energetic involvement in the design and implementation of medium to large-sized features

Demonstrating a broad knowledge of industry trends and standards, our infrastructure, and our delivery system

Providing technical advice and weighing in on technical decisions that impact the team or the company at large

Improving the overall quality of engineering done in your team and consistently taking steps to support the success of your teammates

Mentoring others to accelerate their career growth and encouraging them to participate

Building on the team processes and looking for ways to improve them

Requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

Relevant IT degree or diploma (Desirable)

7+ years of experience working as a Software Engineer

Strong PHP background with working experience in PHP frameworks & related open-source technologies

Ability to build, test, and deploy applications using Docker

Database management experience (data migration, transformation, and scripting

Experience with modern Git workflows (pull requests, code reviews, CI/CD)

Experience with Agile Software Development Methodologies such as Scrum/Kanban

Applied understanding of design patterns and principles (such as the SOLID principles)

Applied understanding of web application architecture and object-oriented programming

Knowledge of microservices architecture and RESTful API services

Knowledge of Cloud Technologies (AWS, etc.)

Desired Skills:

PHP

RESTful API

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

