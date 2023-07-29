Senior Software Engineer – PHP

Our client is a leading Africa-based FinTech company that is dedicated to providing safe, affordable, and reliable financial services. With a strong focus on remittances and other critical customer services, our client has become one of Africa’s largest remittances-led FinTech companies. They are now seeking a talented Senior Software Engineer to join their Financial Services engineering team in Pretoria (hybrid). This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a dynamic and innovative team that is revolutionizing the industry and making a tangible impact on a global scale.

As a Senior Software Engineer, you will be an integral part of our client’s forward-thinking team, driving impactful projects and shaping the future of their products. You will have the opportunity to work on exciting challenges, leverage the latest tools and technologies, and make a tangible impact on a global scale. Your responsibilities will include:

  • Writing code that serves as an example for other software engineers
  • Applied and energetic involvement in the design and implementation of medium to large-sized features
  • Demonstrating a broad knowledge of industry trends and standards, our infrastructure, and our delivery system
  • Providing technical advice and weighing in on technical decisions that impact the team or the company at large
  • Improving the overall quality of engineering done in your team and consistently taking steps to support the success of your teammates
  • Mentoring others to accelerate their career growth and encouraging them to participate
  • Building on the team processes and looking for ways to improve them

Requirements:

  • Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)
  • Relevant IT degree or diploma (Desirable)
  • 7+ years of experience working as a Software Engineer
  • Strong PHP background with working experience in PHP frameworks & related open-source technologies
  • Ability to build, test, and deploy applications using Docker
  • Database management experience (data migration, transformation, and scripting
  • Experience with modern Git workflows (pull requests, code reviews, CI/CD)
  • Experience with Agile Software Development Methodologies such as Scrum/Kanban
  • Applied understanding of design patterns and principles (such as the SOLID principles)
  • Applied understanding of web application architecture and object-oriented programming
  • Knowledge of microservices architecture and RESTful API services
  • Knowledge of Cloud Technologies (AWS, etc.)

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • RESTful API
  • AWS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

