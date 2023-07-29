SQL Developer

Our client is seeking an experienced SQL Developer with Azure experience to join their team.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop and maintain business processes and database applications.

Build reports and querying data queries for reporting.

Create and maintain stored procedures, functions, views, and other database objects.

Write efficient queries that optimise system resources while meeting business requirements.

Contribute to ensuring an appropriate software design in accordance with best practices.

Create tasks in Azure.

MS SQL Server Administration (User and Security Administration, Database Administration).

Creation of new ETL processes.

Maintenance of existing ETL processes, SQL Server and SSIS programs.

Requirements:

Relevant Degree or Diploma in Information Technology

Microsoft Certifications in Software Development

At least 2 years’ experience in Microsoft SQL Server database development.

Experience with SSRS (SQL Server Reporting Services)

Experience in SSAS would be an advantage.

Knowledge of database structures, dependencies, relationships, and design principles.

Experience in creating and maintaining stored procedures, functions, views, etc.

Proficient in writing efficient SQL queries that utilise limited system resources.

In-depth knowledge of database structures, dependencies, and relationships.

Ability to interpret business requirements and translate them into SQL code.

Desired Skills:

SQL

ETL

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

Data queries

Azure

SQL queries

Databases

SQL Server Reporting Services

Microsoft SSIS

Stored Procedures

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

