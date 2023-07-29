SQL Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Hillcrest

Our client is seeking an experienced SQL Developer with Azure experience to join their team.

Responsibilities:

  • Design, develop and maintain business processes and database applications.
  • Build reports and querying data queries for reporting.
  • Create and maintain stored procedures, functions, views, and other database objects.
  • Write efficient queries that optimise system resources while meeting business requirements.
  • Contribute to ensuring an appropriate software design in accordance with best practices.
  • Create tasks in Azure.
  • MS SQL Server Administration (User and Security Administration, Database Administration).
  • Creation of new ETL processes.
  • Maintenance of existing ETL processes, SQL Server and SSIS programs.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Degree or Diploma in Information Technology
  • Microsoft Certifications in Software Development
  • At least 2 years’ experience in Microsoft SQL Server database development.
  • Experience with SSRS (SQL Server Reporting Services)
  • Experience in SSAS would be an advantage.
  • Knowledge of database structures, dependencies, relationships, and design principles.
  • Experience in creating and maintaining stored procedures, functions, views, etc.
  • Proficient in writing efficient SQL queries that utilise limited system resources.
  • In-depth knowledge of database structures, dependencies, and relationships.
  • Ability to interpret business requirements and translate them into SQL code.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • ETL
  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • SSAS
  • Data queries
  • Azure
  • SQL queries
  • Databases
  • SQL Server Reporting Services
  • Microsoft SSIS
  • Stored Procedures

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

