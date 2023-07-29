SQL Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Hillcrest

Our client is seeking an experienced SQL Developer with Azure experience to join their team.
Responsibilities:
- Design, develop and maintain business processes and database applications.
- Build reports and querying data queries for reporting.
- Create and maintain stored procedures, functions, views, and other database objects.
- Write efficient queries that optimise system resources while meeting business requirements.
- Contribute to ensuring an appropriate software design in accordance with best practices.
- Create tasks in Azure.
- MS SQL Server Administration (User and Security Administration, Database Administration).
- Creation of new ETL processes.
- Maintenance of existing ETL processes, SQL Server and SSIS programs.
Requirements:
- Relevant Degree or Diploma in Information Technology
- Microsoft Certifications in Software Development
- At least 2 years’ experience in Microsoft SQL Server database development.
- Experience with SSRS (SQL Server Reporting Services)
- Experience in SSAS would be an advantage.
- Knowledge of database structures, dependencies, relationships, and design principles.
- Experience in creating and maintaining stored procedures, functions, views, etc.
- Proficient in writing efficient SQL queries that utilise limited system resources.
- In-depth knowledge of database structures, dependencies, and relationships.
- Ability to interpret business requirements and translate them into SQL code.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- ETL
- SSIS
- SSRS
- SSAS
- Data queries
- Azure
- SQL queries
- Databases
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- Microsoft SSIS
- Stored Procedures
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing