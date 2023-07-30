Fixed Income Analyst

Our client is a fixed interest investment company that manages assets across the full range of interest bearing and developmental investments geared towards development and empowerment of South Africa and its people.

Joining our client, offers you the opportunity to work with a reputable firm, gain exposure to diverse investment opportunities, contribute to socially responsible investing, be part of a collaborative and inclusive culture, avail professional development opportunities, enjoy a good work-life balance, and make a positive impact through investments.

If that’s what you value, then this position might be for you!

Qualifications and Experience:

Min. 3 years experience in Fixed Income

Coding proficiency (Python,R or VBA)

B Bus Sci, post graduate degree in Statistics /Mathematics or similar is required

CFA/FRM or similar would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

Financial Analysis

Risk Assessment

Data Analysis

Communication

Problem Solving

Attention to detail

Portfolio Management

Compliance and Regulation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

