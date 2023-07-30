Fixed Income Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is a fixed interest investment company that manages assets across the full range of interest bearing and developmental investments geared towards development and empowerment of South Africa and its people.
Joining our client, offers you the opportunity to work with a reputable firm, gain exposure to diverse investment opportunities, contribute to socially responsible investing, be part of a collaborative and inclusive culture, avail professional development opportunities, enjoy a good work-life balance, and make a positive impact through investments.
If that’s what you value, then this position might be for you!
Qualifications and Experience:
- Min. 3 years experience in Fixed Income
- Coding proficiency (Python,R or VBA)
- B Bus Sci, post graduate degree in Statistics /Mathematics or similar is required
- CFA/FRM or similar would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Financial Analysis
- Risk Assessment
- Data Analysis
- Communication
- Problem Solving
- Attention to detail
- Portfolio Management
- Compliance and Regulation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree