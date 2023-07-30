Project Business Analyst

Job Purpose:

As a Project Business Analyst, you will play a crucial role in analyzing business requirements, documenting project details, conducting data analysis, and ensuring effective communication among various stakeholders. Your responsibilities will include gathering and documenting business requirements, developing project dashboards and reports, coordinating meetings and presentations, and acting as a liaison between business stakeholders, project managers, and technical teams.

Key Responsibilities:

Analyzing project requirements, scope, and objectives to ensure alignment with business needs.

Gathering and documenting comprehensive and clear business requirements for various projects.

Conducting data analysis to identify trends, insights, and actionable recommendations.

Developing informative and visually appealing project dashboards and reports to facilitate decision-making processes.

Facilitating effective communication and collaboration among team members, stakeholders, and external partners.

Coordinating meetings, workshops, and presentations to keep stakeholders updated on project progress and milestones.

Actively engaging with relevant stakeholders to address project issues and risks in a timely manner.

Supporting change management activities and assist in user training as needed.

Job Requiremets:

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or a related field.

Knowledge and Experiences:

Proven experience as a Business Analyst or Project Business Analyst, demonstrating successful project contributions.

Technical Competencies:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to think critically and propose effective solutions.

Proficiency in requirements gathering and documentation techniques.

Knowledge of project management methodologies to drive successful project execution.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to foster effective collaboration.

Ability to manage multiple projects concurrently, while maintaining attention to detail and meeting deadlines.

Experience in data analysis and reporting tools is a plus.

Familiarity with Agile or Scrum methodologies is desirable, but not mandatory.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

IT Project Management

Data Analysis

