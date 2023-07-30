Job Purpose:
- To design and execute manual and automated test cases, analysing test results, and reporting defects.
Key Responsibilities:
- Design and execute manual and automated test cases based on software requirements
- Analyse and report test results, working with development teams to resolve defects
- Identify, reproduce, and report software defects
- Participate in test planning and test case development
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into test cases
- Develop and maintain a comprehensive understanding of the product under test
- Maintain test documentation, including test cases and test scripts
- Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in software testing
Job Requirements:
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Engineering, or related field.
Knowledge and Exoerience:
- Minimum of 2 years of experience in software testing.
- Experience with software testing methodologies, including manual and automated testing
- Knowledge of programming languages such as Java, Python, or C#
- Experience with test management tools such as HP ALM, JIRA, or Quality Centre
Technical Competencies:
- Understanding of software development life cycle (SDLC) methodologies, including Agile and Waterfall
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams
- Familiarity with regulatory requirements such as SOX, GDPR, and HIPAA
Desired Skills:
- Test Analyst
- Test Methodologies
- Test Management