Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 30, 2023

Job Purpose:

  • To design and execute manual and automated test cases, analysing test results, and reporting defects.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Design and execute manual and automated test cases based on software requirements
  • Analyse and report test results, working with development teams to resolve defects
  • Identify, reproduce, and report software defects
  • Participate in test planning and test case development
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into test cases
  • Develop and maintain a comprehensive understanding of the product under test
  • Maintain test documentation, including test cases and test scripts
  • Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in software testing

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Engineering, or related field.

Knowledge and Exoerience:

  • Minimum of 2 years of experience in software testing.
  • Experience with software testing methodologies, including manual and automated testing
  • Knowledge of programming languages such as Java, Python, or C#
  • Experience with test management tools such as HP ALM, JIRA, or Quality Centre

Technical Competencies:

  • Understanding of software development life cycle (SDLC) methodologies, including Agile and Waterfall
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams
  • Familiarity with regulatory requirements such as SOX, GDPR, and HIPAA

Desired Skills:

  • Test Analyst
  • Test Methodologies
  • Test Management

