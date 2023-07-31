Agile Project Manager at Datonomy Solutions

We are looking for an Agile Project Manager based in JHB- Hybrid
Description:
To manage and deliver medium to large initiatives from commencement to completion within the scope; budget and time agreed. Projects could be associated with any discipline e.g., property; engineering; information technology; in line with the business strategy.
* SAFe certification and experience essential.
* Project Management certification and experience essential.
* Scrum Master certification and experience essential.
* Financial Services experience preferred.
* EE candidates encouraged.
Skills:
Agile Concepts
Agile Estimation and Prioritisation
Agile Planning
communication with all levels of employees
Facilitating
General Communication Skills
Manage Project Cost
Microsoft Office Products
Microsoft Project
Oral and written communication techniques
project management principles and methodologies
Project Planning
Project Resource Management
Project Scheduling
Relevant project and process applications
SAFE Framework
Scrum ceremonies
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Project
- Manager