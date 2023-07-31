Agile Project Manager at Datonomy Solutions

We are looking for an Agile Project Manager based in JHB- Hybrid

Description:

To manage and deliver medium to large initiatives from commencement to completion within the scope; budget and time agreed. Projects could be associated with any discipline e.g., property; engineering; information technology; in line with the business strategy.

* SAFe certification and experience essential.

* Project Management certification and experience essential.

* Scrum Master certification and experience essential.

* Financial Services experience preferred.

* EE candidates encouraged.

Skills:

Agile Concepts

Agile Estimation and Prioritisation

Agile Planning

communication with all levels of employees

Facilitating

General Communication Skills

Manage Project Cost

Microsoft Office Products

Microsoft Project

Oral and written communication techniques

project management principles and methodologies

Project Planning

Project Resource Management

Project Scheduling

Relevant project and process applications

SAFE Framework

Scrum ceremonies

Desired Skills:

Agile

Project

Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position