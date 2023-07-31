Applications open for ISPA Inspires sponsorship

South Africa’s Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) is inviting applications for its ISPA Inspires educational sponsorship for the 2024 academic year.

Applications open tomorrow (Tuesday, 1 August 2023) and will close on Friday, 1 September 2023.

Sponsorship for the 2024 academic year will be awarded to one or more promising young candidates interested in pursuing a career in the Internet service provider (ISP) sector. Sponsorship is available for not only universities, TVET and technical colleges, but also any institution providing any type of accredited ICT training or sector specific courses where there is an identified shortage of skills in South Africa.

This ISPA Inspires skills development project by ISPA’s Social Development Working Group is now entering its fourth year, and applications for sponsorship of enthusiastic future ICT professionals during their 2024 academic year are now open.

“ISPA believes in creating a strong foundation through the development of our young people within the ICT sector. And the ISPA Inspires educational sponsorship is an opportunity for ISPA to support both the students who apply, and its members,’ says Aurora Vani, chairperson of ISPA’s social development working group.

Who should apply:

* South African citizens.

* Individuals 35 years of age or younger.

* Current or prospective undergraduate students enrolled for the 2023 academic year at a South African TVET college, university, registered private college, or registered higher educational institution.

* Only applicants enrolled or planning to enroll in a field of study related to ICT (information and communications technology).

Postgraduates and students that are already funded by an existing bursary or scholarship are not eligible.

Previous experience in the information technology industry is not a prerequisite for applying. Priority will be given to previously disadvantaged individuals.

Visit ispa.org.za/inspires for more information.