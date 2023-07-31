APT threats continue to evolve

Kaspersky’s latest report on Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) trends for the second quarter of 2023 has uncovered new threats.

Researchers analysed the development of new and existing campaigns. The report highlights APT activity during this period including the updating of toolsets, the creation of new malware variants, and the adoption of fresh techniques by threat actors.

A significant new revelation was the exposure of the long-running “Operation Triangulation” campaign involving the use of a previously unknown iOS malware platform.

Key highlights from the report include:

* Asia-Pacific witnesses a new threat actor – Mysterious Elephant: Kaspersky uncovered a new threat actor belonging to the Elephants family, operating in the Asia-Pacific region, dubbed “Mysterious Elephant”. In their latest campaign, the threat actor employed new backdoor families, capable of executing files and commands on the victim’s computer, and receive files or commands from a malicious server for execution on the infected system. While researchers have observed overlaps with Confucius and SideWinder, Mysterious Elephant possesses a distinctive and unique set of TTPs, setting them apart from other groups.

* Toolsets upgraded: Lazarus develops new malware variant, BlueNoroff attacks macOS, and more: Threat actors are constantly improving their techniques, with Lazarus upgrading its MATA framework and introducing a new variant of the sophisticated MATA malware family, MATAv5. BlueNoroff, a financial attack-focused subgroup of Lazarus, now employs new delivery methods and programming languages, including the use of Trojanised PDF readers in recent campaigns, the implementation of macOS malware, and the Rust programming language. Additionally, ScarCruft APT group has developed new infection methods, evading Mark-of-the-Web (MOTW) security mechanism. The ever-evolving tactics of these threat actors present new challenges for cybersecurity professionals.

* Geopolitical influences remain primary drivers of APT activity – APT campaigns remain geographically dispersed, with actors concentrating their attacks on regions such as Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and various parts of Asia. Cyber-espionage, with a solid geopolitical backdrop, continues to be a dominant agenda for these endeavours.

“While some threat actors stick to familiar tactics like social engineering, others have evolved, refreshing their toolsets and expanding their activities,” comments David Emm, principal security researcher at Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT).

“Moreover, new advanced actors, such as those conducting the ‘Operation Triangulation’ campaign, constantly emerge. This actor uses a previously unknown iOS malware platform distributed through zero-click iMessage exploits.

“Staying vigilant with threat intelligence and the right defense tools is crucial for global companies, so they can protect themselves against both existing and emerging threats.”