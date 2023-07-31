Business Analyst

PURPOSE

The main purpose of this position is to understand and interpret solutions between business and technical whilst fulfilling a business analysis function

ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

To take full responsibility for the business analysis function in the event of clients requesting product development and/or product integration

To develop the detailed scoping documentation as per the company policy and procedure

To design and develop Context Diagrams of the Software Solution

To design and develop Process Flows Diagrams of the Software Solution

To produce Decompositions Diagrams of the Legacy Software Solution

To develop the FRS (Functional Requirements Specification) as per the company policy and procedure

To liaise with the Software Development team on a regular basis ensuring that the final product is developed as per the approved scoping documentation.

To develop the necessary test-packs to ensure that the final product developed is thoroughly tested and meets the initial specification as well as the customer’s needs.

To take full responsibility for the training of the client and/or the training of the client’s Software Support teams

To obtain a UAT Sign-off document signed by the client.

To utilize all the functionality available to you on Pronto – Protocol’s Internals Software system

To log software changes via Jira cards for the software developers

To track and monitor the project via Microsoft Project

To complete all office administration efficiently

To strictly adhere to all Departmental and Company Policies, Procedures and SOP’s

To complete any other task or duty management may reasonably expect of you

COMPETENCIES

Problem solving and designing.

Assessing and evaluating

Interpreting

Deciding

Planning and Implementing

Supervising and directing

Motivating

Investigating, observing, and searching

Co-operating and liaising

EXPERIENCE

At least Five (5) years relevant experience

Business Analysis experience (a must)

Full understanding of the software development life cycle (SDLC) (a must)

Waterfall and Agile methodologies

Working experience of MS CRM, MS SQL Server, and Web-services a must

Working experience of Software integration

QUALIFICATIONS

Matric/Grade 12/equivalent qualification

Com or equivalent Business Management qualification

SC Computer Science or equivalent qualification (advantage)

MS CRM certification (advantage)

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Process Modelling

CBAP

Process Mapping

Business Process Analysis

Workshop Facilitation

Requirement Gathering

Workflow Analysis

BRD

User Acceptance Testing

Process reengineering

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

The employer offer a range of specialised Solutions Architecture Design, Business Analysis and Software Development services to a number of clients accross different industries.

