PURPOSE
The main purpose of this position is to understand and interpret solutions between business and technical whilst fulfilling a business analysis function
ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- To take full responsibility for the business analysis function in the event of clients requesting product development and/or product integration
- To develop the detailed scoping documentation as per the company policy and procedure
- To design and develop Context Diagrams of the Software Solution
- To design and develop Process Flows Diagrams of the Software Solution
- To produce Decompositions Diagrams of the Legacy Software Solution
- To develop the FRS (Functional Requirements Specification) as per the company policy and procedure
- To liaise with the Software Development team on a regular basis ensuring that the final product is developed as per the approved scoping documentation.
- To develop the necessary test-packs to ensure that the final product developed is thoroughly tested and meets the initial specification as well as the customer’s needs.
- To take full responsibility for the training of the client and/or the training of the client’s Software Support teams
- To obtain a UAT Sign-off document signed by the client.
- To utilize all the functionality available to you on Pronto – Protocol’s Internals Software system
- To log software changes via Jira cards for the software developers
- To track and monitor the project via Microsoft Project
- To complete all office administration efficiently
- To strictly adhere to all Departmental and Company Policies, Procedures and SOP’s
- To complete any other task or duty management may reasonably expect of you
COMPETENCIES
- Problem solving and designing.
- Assessing and evaluating
- Interpreting
- Deciding
- Planning and Implementing
- Supervising and directing
- Motivating
- Investigating, observing, and searching
- Co-operating and liaising
EXPERIENCE
- At least Five (5) years relevant experience
- Business Analysis experience (a must)
- Full understanding of the software development life cycle (SDLC) (a must)
- Waterfall and Agile methodologies
- Working experience of MS CRM, MS SQL Server, and Web-services a must
- Working experience of Software integration
QUALIFICATIONS
- Matric/Grade 12/equivalent qualification
- Com or equivalent Business Management qualification
- SC Computer Science or equivalent qualification (advantage)
- MS CRM certification (advantage)
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Process Modelling
- CBAP
- Process Mapping
- Business Process Analysis
- Workshop Facilitation
- Requirement Gathering
- Workflow Analysis
- BRD
- User Acceptance Testing
- Process reengineering
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
The employer offer a range of specialised Solutions Architecture Design, Business Analysis and Software Development services to a number of clients accross different industries.