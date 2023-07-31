Business Analyst – Gauteng Willow Acres Estate

Jul 31, 2023

PURPOSE
The main purpose of this position is to understand and interpret solutions between business and technical whilst fulfilling a business analysis function

ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

  • To take full responsibility for the business analysis function in the event of clients requesting product development and/or product integration
  • To develop the detailed scoping documentation as per the company policy and procedure
  • To design and develop Context Diagrams of the Software Solution
  • To design and develop Process Flows Diagrams of the Software Solution
  • To produce Decompositions Diagrams of the Legacy Software Solution
  • To develop the FRS (Functional Requirements Specification) as per the company policy and procedure
  • To liaise with the Software Development team on a regular basis ensuring that the final product is developed as per the approved scoping documentation.
  • To develop the necessary test-packs to ensure that the final product developed is thoroughly tested and meets the initial specification as well as the customer’s needs.
  • To take full responsibility for the training of the client and/or the training of the client’s Software Support teams
  • To obtain a UAT Sign-off document signed by the client.
  • To utilize all the functionality available to you on Pronto – Protocol’s Internals Software system
  • To log software changes via Jira cards for the software developers
  • To track and monitor the project via Microsoft Project
  • To complete all office administration efficiently
  • To strictly adhere to all Departmental and Company Policies, Procedures and SOP’s
  • To complete any other task or duty management may reasonably expect of you

COMPETENCIES

  • Problem solving and designing.
  • Assessing and evaluating
  • Interpreting
  • Deciding
  • Planning and Implementing
  • Supervising and directing
  • Motivating
  • Investigating, observing, and searching
  • Co-operating and liaising

EXPERIENCE

  • At least Five (5) years relevant experience
  • Business Analysis experience (a must)
  • Full understanding of the software development life cycle (SDLC) (a must)
  • Waterfall and Agile methodologies
  • Working experience of MS CRM, MS SQL Server, and Web-services a must
  • Working experience of Software integration

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Matric/Grade 12/equivalent qualification
  • Com or equivalent Business Management qualification
  • SC Computer Science or equivalent qualification (advantage)
  • MS CRM certification (advantage)

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis
  • Process Modelling
  • CBAP
  • Process Mapping
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Workshop Facilitation
  • Requirement Gathering
  • Workflow Analysis
  • BRD
  • User Acceptance Testing
  • Process reengineering

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

The employer offer a range of specialised Solutions Architecture Design, Business Analysis and Software Development services to a number of clients accross different industries.

