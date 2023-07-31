CRM Architect – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Why

Capitec is on a mission to revolutionize the banking industry, and we’re looking for a talented CRM Architect with expertise in Salesforce Marketing Cloud to help us achieve our goals. As a CRM Architect at Capitec, you’ll be at the forefront of driving innovation and growth in one of the fastest-growing financial institutions in South Africa.

In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology and help design and implement solutions that enhance the customer experience and drive business growth. You’ll be part of a dynamic and innovative team that’s constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the banking industry.

Position Purpose

* To take the lead in the most complex Client Relationship Management (CRM) Solution Design projects apply and provide data, systems and engineering know how to support, track, develop and improve advanced client engagement programmes, campaigns and prompts throughout the client engagement life cycle.

* conceptualise, articulate, design and build, advanced CRM solution designs in relation to specific communication programmes, campaigns, and prompt business requirements.

* To fulfil the role of a Subject Matter Expert (SME) and advisor on all matters relating to CRM platform solutions, specifically Salesforce, in support of the accountability towards the CE manager and HOD including: advising and training on enterprise CRM automated programme technology (specifically Salesforce Marketing Cloud) architecture and the solution design of any initiative

overseeing more junior team members to ensure the solution designed meets the company’s CRM architect standards and engagement vision.

Experience

Minimum:

* >2-3 yrs. technical CRM experience in a client relationship environment or business engineering to understand data, modelling, selection, systems, and integration points in respect of a client centric view.

* >2-3 yrs. experience working on Salesforce Marketing Cloud and / or Salesforce CRM

* Experience of working cross functionally with multiple stakeholders.

* Operating in an environment practicing Agile methodology.

Ideal:

* >2 years’ experience in CE to understand data, modelling, selection, systems, and integration points in respect of a client centric view

* >2 years program or business engineering experience project experience.

Qualifications (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Similar

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* Honours Degree in Information Technology or Similar

Knowledge

Minimum:

* Salesforce Marketing Cloud

* Salesforce CRM

* Process engineering

* Analytics and modelling

* System integration, APIs

* Customer relationship management principles, tools, and methods

* Understanding of data, modelling, selection, systems, and integration points in respect of a client centric view.

* Stakeholder engagement and management principles and practices

* Agile methodology

Ideal:

* CX or CE Journey mapping

* Technical CRM program building

* AI modelling

Digital channel development and integration

Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Communications Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Planning, organising and coordination skills

* Problem solving skills

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.

Desired Skills:

Salesforce

CRM

Marketing Cloud

Solution Design

