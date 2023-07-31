Data Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Role Purpose:

As a data analyst, you will provide business intelligence and analytical support. As a Data Analyst, you’ll work closely with other members of the team on projects that range from complex reports to simple ad-hoc queries.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or a related field required.

Must have an analytical mindset, be able to communicate effectively with others, and strong attention to detail.

6+ years of experience as a Data Analyst.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex information for business purposes.

Data warehousing concepts are advantageous.

An agile working approach essential

Adobe Martech technology stack is advantageous.

Data Profiling is essential.

Experience and Knowledge:

Data warehousing concepts are advantageous.

An agile working approach essential

Adobe Martech technology stack is advantageous.

Data Profiling is essential.

Banking industry experience

Requirements

Data collection, data integration, data modeling, data presentation, and data analytics

Analyzes data and makes sense of the information.

Creates, updates, and supports data structures and relationships.

Stands up for data quality ensuring that the data is accurate and ready for use.

Ensures that all relevant data is properly tagged and structured to support the successful implementation of the project.

Performs data analysis tasks.

The “technical data analyst” skills required to enable the data lifecycle within EDS, namely the ability to profile source data and complete the relevant mapping documentation to enable the data integration between the source system (golden/trusted) and target system (LOB).

Desired Skills:

Data Analyst.

Data warehousing

agile working approach

Adobe Martech technology stack

Data Profiling

Learn more/Apply for this position