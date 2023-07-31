ESG and sustainability the cornerstones of a future-proof business

In today’s dynamic global business environment, the importance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, as well as sustainability, is becoming more apparent.

Nikhil Naidoo, zero accelerated sustainability solution lead at Remote Metering Solutions

Companies around the world, including those in South Africa, now realise that adopting ESG best practices is not just a matter of ethics but a strategic imperative that brings long-term value and a competitive edge.

Best practices for creating an effective ESG framework revolve around six core elements: clear objectives, materiality assessment, governance structure, metrics and targets, integration, and reporting. By adopting a comprehensive and integrated approach, companies can ensure accountability, traceability, and transparency in their business operations.

Collaboration first

Collaboration is key to achieving sustainability objectives within South African companies. Fostering a culture of collaboration and engagement among stakeholders is the foundation for success. A well-defined sustainability strategy, aligned with company values and guided by a materiality assessment, allows organisations to address specific goals such as procuring renewable energy, mitigating fresh-water consumption, improving energy efficiency, and promoting inclusivity.

Remote Metering Solutions (RMS) identified that data collection, preparation, analysis, and reporting pose significant challenges for ESG and sustainability initiatives. To address this issue, RMS has engineered solutions through its Sustainability Services department, offering an environmental performance data repository and a platform for continuous monitoring and reporting of environmental performance data.

By providing subject-matter expertise and verifying environmental performance data, RMS ensures the reliability and accuracy of reported information, guiding better decision-making and unlocking additional value in ESG and sustainability projects.

Adding value

Implementing ESG and sustainability best practices brings several benefits. Firstly, companies with a strong focus in these areas tend to achieve better financial performance, lower cost of capital, and greater resilience to market volatility. Additionally conscientious investors and customers are increasingly attracted to these companies, resulting in a more robust and competitive market position.

Secondly, ESG and sustainability best practices play a crucial role in risk management. Proactively addressing ESG and sustainability issues enables companies to better handle risks associated with climate change, social unrest, and supply chain disruptions. For example, property companies that have implemented renewable energy projects are better positioned to transition off-grid in response to increased load shedding in the South African energy landscape.

Lastly, a strong focus on ESG and sustainability enhances brand reputation. As investors, customers, and employees become more conscientious about these factors, companies that demonstrate commitment to ESG and sustainability are better positioned to attract and retain top talent, resulting in a more robust and adaptable organisation.