IT Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you a skilled and analytical thinker with a passion for optimizing business processes? Do you have experience in the financial sector and enjoy delivering innovative business solutions? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join our client’s dynamic team as a Business Analyst.

Job Purpose:

As a Business Analyst, you will play a pivotal role in investigating, analyzing, and optimizing business processes and requirements to support the organization’s projects. You will be actively involved in delivering business solutions, from conceptualization to implementation.

Key Responsibilities:

Managing the implementation of business systems requirements:

Understanding business requirements to identify necessary systems development or refinement.

Researching current as-is processes and propose to-be processes for proposal preparation.

Consulting with key stakeholders to determine the viability and efficacy of proposed changes.

Advising the IT department of potential changes for prioritization and resource allocation.

Conducting JAD (Joint Application Development) sessions with stakeholders to understand business needs and propose solutions.

Preparing specification documentation for approval by executives and stakeholders.

Coordinate with IT for development changes, follow-ups, and reporting.

Assist in defining and creating test cases for system testing.

Prepare training material for new developments, if required

Management of system optimization:

Continually reviewing key system performance indicators through relevant reports.

Identifying issues or areas of suboptimal performance.

Formulating recommended solutions and submitting them for approval and actioning.

Managing the resolution of queries from various clients, including staff, branch, regional managers, IT help desk, and clients.

Management of User testing:

Overseeing and providing final sign-off on all user testing activities.

Facilitating IT testing of systems according to specifications.

Advising on concerns identified during IT testing for further development.

Signing off on IT testing for User Acceptance Testing (UAT).

Conducting user acceptance testing and signing off final UAT prior to live implementation.

Performing post-implementation testing to ensure required specifications have been implemented.

Signing off development on the live system.

Customer Relations:

Creating and maintaining productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance.

Gaining a thorough understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ needs through expertise while adhering to company policies, legislation, and regulations.

Keeping clients informed about progress through various communication channels.

Exceeding client expectations and build a positive image for the organization.

Job Requirements:

Minimum Education: Bachelor of Commerce (B Comm) or a diploma in Business Analysis (FTI).

Minimum Experience: 3 to 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst in a financial environment.

Technical Competencies: Attention to detail, business acumen, strong communication skills (verbal and written), and the ability to work under deadlines.

Desired Skills:

IT Business Analysis

Business Systems Optimization

Joint Application Development

